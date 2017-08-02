Arkansas girl with cancer getting Michigan support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIO, Mich. -- Four-year-old Kayleigh Adams of West Helena, Arkansas was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia two months ago.

Her father, Billy Williams, is a recently retired truck driver. He went on a trucker's community Facebook page to ask for moral support. Since Kayleigh loves big rigs, he asked for pictures and video of them driving across the country.

Members on the community page decided Kayleigh needed her own Facebook page, and called it "Trucking for Kayleigh", which now has around 700 members from across the country.

And she's getting more than moral support. Many drivers have taken the challenge to donate three cents for every mile they drive to help pay for Kayleigh's treatments.

"Even though we are gone weeks at a time away from our families, we do this for our families," said Danette Thompson, a truck driver from Clio, Mich. "And I hope that this proves that families are everything to us."

Thompson estimates she's donating between $150 and $200 per month for Kayleigh's cause, and hundreds of other drivers from across the country are donating similar amounts.

Williams says he didn't start the Facebook page for financial reasons, but he says the money is an unexpected blessing.

"It was mind-blowing. That's about the best I can say," he said.