Dow Jones industrials break above 22,000

Posted 9:53 AM, August 2, 2017, by

(AP) – A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.

Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow’s gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.

Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 percent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.

The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,478.

The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,388.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s