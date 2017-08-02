× Local Medal of Honor recipient returning home

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich– Dozens of people, including the Patriot Guard Riders gathered at Gerald R Ford International Wednesday evening to welcome home James McCloughan.

The South Haven native was the awarded the Medal of Honor by President Trump on Monday. McCloughan was recognized for his actions in Vietnam.

McCloughan was drafted into the Army and at the age of 23 willingly entered the “kill zone” during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill. The Private First Class and Army Medic rescued several injured comrades, despite his wounds from shrapnel that came from a rocket-propelled grenade.

Those who gathered at the airport Wednesday said, waiting for him was the least they could do for an American hero.

“First time he probably came home from Vietnam, he probably got spit on just like the rest of them did or called a baby killer and stuff,” said Tony Vangessel with the Patriot Guard Riders. “We’re here tonight to make sure that doesn’t happen again and he gets his proper welcome home.”

McCloughan’s flight was scheduled to arrive at 7 p.m., but was delayed due to weather issues on the East Coast.

It’s now set to land around 11:30 p.m.