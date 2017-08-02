Recall: iPhone case could cause chemical burns, skin irritation

MICHIGAN —  The MixBin iPhone cases secure your phone while adding some sparkle and pizzazz, but the popular cases are now being recalled for containing hazardous material.

The China-based company, MixBin, is recalling over 260,000 cases after the liquid and glitter inside the cases leaked and caused burns and skin irritations to some customers.

Customers have reported chemical burns, swelling to areas such as legs, face, neck and chest and one consumer even reported scarring from the burns.

Mostly sold on Amazon.com the cases were also sold at retailers such as Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch stores, Henri Bendel stores and Victoria Secrets.

The company advises customers to stop using the cases immediately.  Those who have a defective case are able to receive a full refund through MixBin Electronics.

Affected cases were sold between October 2015 through June 2017.

