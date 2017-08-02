× Report: Detroit’s Greektown evacuated when manhole covers blow

DETROIT, Mich. — Police in Detroit were evacuating several streets from the Greektown area Wednesday as manhole covers were reportedly blowing off.

FOX 2 Detroit reports that people in the area of Monroe Avenue and Beubien Street were cleared out as a safety precaution, while others were told to stay inside restaurants as opposed to trying to reach their vehicles.

A source with the Detroit Fire Department tells FOX 2 that the cause of the issue is an underground DTE Energy distribution system.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

