Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos visits nature center in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. - Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos spent a second day in West Michigan Wednesday, returning to her old home area of Holland, Michigan.

Tuesday, DeVos toured  the Van Andel Education Institute and Grand Rapids Community College in Grand Rapids.

Wednesday, she toured the DeGraaf Nature Center in Holland and also read to students.  DeVos told reporters that her biggest takeaway from the visit is that local communities are best equipped to address the needs of local students and not the federal government.

 

