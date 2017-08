Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- Diego Mas and his sister Gabriela will compete in the Unified Golf Tournament this weekend at Cedar Chase Golf Course as part of the State Games of Michigan.

"Really exciting" Diego said, "I can't wait to see my friends to come join and I am excited on Friday to do it."

There are 12 teams competing in the 18-hole Unified event, playing 9 holes Friday and 9 more on Saturday.

The open divisions will play 36-holes, 18 holes each day.