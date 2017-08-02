Suspect to be charged with Rockford-area home invasions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Home invasion charges have been authorized for a man accused of breaking into at least 11 homes near Rockford.

Corey VanSuilichem, 32, is facing three counts of first-degree home invasion: two from the Bostwick Lake area and one from Grandville. He's expected to be arraigned on those Wednesday.

He was charged in July with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. Police say he was caught on camera getting out of a stolen Cadillac Escalade at a convenience store. They say the Escalade was taken during one of the home invasions.

VanSuilichem was on probation for maintaining a drug house when he was arrested. He previously spent 10 years in prison for multiple home invasions.

Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff's Department says there were 19 complaints made that he's connected to. He's only being charged with three because, from a sentencing perspective he says, there wouldn't be a difference.

"We can charge him with three or we could charge him with 19," Roon said. "It doesn't - in the long run, from a sentencing standpoint - make a huge difference."

VanSuilichem likely acted alone, Roon says.

Most of the homes near Rockford were broken into while the owners were home and asleep. Roon says he and the victimized neighborhoods can breathe a sigh of relief.

"We're very pleased to have been able to come to a resolution that can put the citizens of Cannon Township at ease. There was a lot of unrest, and rightfully so. We're just happy we've finally gotten to this point where people can rest in their homes again."