The Barking Boutique voted as one of area’s top pet stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Barking Boutique was recently voted on by readers of Revue magazine as one of the top pet stores in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids is one of the nation's leaders in adopting and rescuing dogs from local shelters and the staff at The Barking Boutique says they constantly recommend people search for a furry companion at a shelter first before considering adopting a dog at their store.

However for those who need or desire a specific breed, The Barking Boutique specializes in purebred and purpose-bred puppies (i.e. Dogs meant for people who have health concerns with a specific breed of dog, or minimize allergens for those who are extremely allergic to their fur.)

Barking Boutique works with breeders who meet Canine Care Certified standards, ensuring the health and overall well-being of dogs in the care of professional breeders. These guidelines make sure the dogs are healthy and treated well, have access to large outdoor spaces, and ensure that the dogs participate in retirement and socialization programs. The owner and staff wish to be as transparent as possible so customers know exactly what they are receiving and can feel at ease with their purchase.

The Barking Boutique wants to make sure that the exceptional care of these puppies continues once they find their forever home, so all of the puppies come with a special care package including:

1 Year congenital health promise

3-year hereditary health promise

30 Days of AKC Pet Insurance (up to a $1,500 value)

14-day viral warranty

5 generation pedigree on most puppies

Microchipped and registered through AKC Reunite (nation's largest not-for-profit pet recovery service)

Examined by a minimum of 2 veterinarians

Initial de-worming

Current health certificate

Well socialized and basic training started in store

Up-to-date shots and vaccinations

Lifetime AKC professional training support and DVD

For more information on The Barking Boutique, visit them at thebarkingboutique.com.