Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty ‘huddled masses’ poem

(AP) — A poem at the Statue of Liberty that is a national symbol for the country’s embrace of immigrants became the topic of a rancorous exchange at a White House news conference.
Senior White House aide Stephen Miller told reporters Wednesday that the poem written by Emma Lazarus about the “huddled masses” is not part of the original Statue of Liberty.
Miller says the Statue of Liberty is a “symbol of American liberty lighting the world” and suggested the statue had little to do with immigrants.
Miller was responding to a question from a CNN reporter asking if the Trump administration’s new merit-based green card proposal was keeping with U.S. tradition.
The National Park Services says Lazarus’ sonnet depicts the statue as a symbol of immigration and opportunity.
3 comments
RG
The poem had meaning 100 years ago when people came to America to be Americans. It doesn’t apply to the illegal’s coming accross the border today.
KT
He wasn’t dismissing the poem, he was giving Fake News CNN a history lesson on the Statue of Liberty and he was absolutely right! Perhaps Fox17, by using terminology like “dismisses” is a CNN wannabe!
KT
Okay, it was an AP story, not Fox17. AP is in lockstep with their CNN comrades. But still, Fox17, you chose to regurgitate it on your website.