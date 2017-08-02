× Victims identified in Holland deadly workplace accident

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Public Safety has identified Ruben Gomez-Vazques, 38, as the worker who died following a construction accident at the Holland Civic Center. The partial ceiling collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Rafael Hernandez-Alvarez, 41, was also injured in the accident. He was treated at Holland Community Hospital and released.

According to police, both men are from Grand Rapids.

The two men were working in a small section demolishing a concrete floor from the second level when it collapsed. Both men fell, but Gomez-Vazques was trapped and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Public Safety says they are investigating the incident as a workplace accident. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MiOSHA) is also investigating.

The Civic Center has been closed to the public while it undergoes renovations. It is scheduled to re-open in October 2018.