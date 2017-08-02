Wanted: New ideas for protecting Great Lakes from Asian carp

Asian carp

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Got an original idea for keeping Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes? It could earn you some good money.

Michigan’s “Invasive Carp Challenge” is underway. Gov. Rick Snyder says the state is accepting proposals for shielding the lakes from the invasive fish, which have infested the Mississippi River watershed. Scientists say if they become established in the lakes, they could crowd out prized native species.

Scientists and engineers in the region are working on the problem. But the state wants to inspire creative thinkers worldwide to offer innovative solutions.

Officials will accept proposals in any phase of development, from concept to design to field-tested models.

Written proposals will be accepted through Oct. 31. One or more winners will share up to $700,000 in cash awards.

