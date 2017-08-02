What Kitchen 67 is serving up for Restaurant Week GR

Posted 12:56 PM, August 2, 2017, by

Restaurant Week GR is approaching quickly, getting ready to show off the best dishes from 70 restaurants in the Grand Rapids area.

Kitchen 67 stopped by the studio to show off what they'll be serving for Restaurant Week GR.

During Restaurant Week, a three-course meal will cost $28 or two dining for the same price at select locations. There will also be a $14 lunch option, which is a two-course meal.

For every meal sold, each restaurant will donate $1 to the Secchia Institute of Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund at Grand Rapids Community College.

Restaurant Week GR runs from August 9 through 20. For a complete list of restaurants and menus, visit restaurantweekgr.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments