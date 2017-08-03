2 dead, 2 critical after South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police have identified two people who died from apparent gunshot wounds and two others who have been critically injured.

Police responding to shooting reports late Wednesday found 25-year-old Anton James Jr. dead inside a vehicle that had crashed and 29-year-old Damon Bethel dead nearby.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says 24-year-old Alyssa Sanchez and 34-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening.

Neighbors say they heard a barrage of gunshots that sounded like fireworks about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men were arrested at the scene, one on a drug charge, the other on a weapons charge.