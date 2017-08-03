Alfred Angelo will not refund, process any more orders

Posted 8:31 AM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:35AM, August 3, 2017

Alfred Angelo Bridal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Weeks after closing their doors, the bridal store Alfred Angelo issued a statement on their website that they will not be refunding or processing any more orders.

“While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible,” reads the company’s statement.

The company is advising that individuals who purchased from one of their stores and believes they are owed money should file a claim with the United States Bankruptcy Court.

 

