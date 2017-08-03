Camera with photos of 900 patients stolen from Spectrum pediatric doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A pediatric dermatologist with Spectrum Health had his personal camera stolen and it included photographs of approximately 900 patients, according to a press release from the hospital.

Officials say the camera was used by the physician to take pictures of a patient’s dermatological conditions. The camera was stolen from the physician’s car on June 22 and contained photos back to mid-February. The physician took the pictures to document the patients’ care and progress.

The hospital says the camera was not Spectrum Health’s, but was the physician’s personal camera.

They say taking pictures to treat dermatologic conditions is widely accepted by the medical community, but keeping images on an unsecured device outside of Spectrum Health property is not permitted.

Officials say the photographs include the patients’ skin conditions, along with their names, dates of birth, dates of treatment or service and medical record numbers. It did not include Social Security numbers or other health plan or insurance card numbers.

As of Thursday, the camera has not been recovered.

The hospital says they are contacting the parents of the approximately 900 patients affected.

The patients were seen at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital dermatology clinics in Grand Rapids and Lansing.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 844-689-2875 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/moreinfo. Anyone with information about the theft should call their local police department.