Electrical cable failure causes downtown Detroit explosions

Posted 6:23 AM, August 3, 2017

Photo credit: FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an underground electrical cable failure caused explosions in downtown Detroit that sent manhole covers into the air and prompted the evacuation of a restaurant and hotel.

No injuries were reported following Wednesday night’s blasts in the city’s Greektown area and utility DTE Energy Co. says electrical service wasn’t affected. Crews worked Thursday to make repairs.

Fishbone’s restaurant and the Atheneum Suite Hotel in Greektown were evacuated.

Pastor Willie Thornton, who was visiting Detroit from Kansas City, Missouri, with his family, tells The Detroit News that the hotel shook.

The Detroit Free Press reports at least three explosions were heard at Fishbone’s.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says the force of the explosions also blew a door off a nearby building and damaged a car.

