× Former Greenville Public Safety director sentenced for health care fraud

GREENVILLE, Mich. – The former Public Safety Director of Greenville has been sentenced for his role in a health care fraud.

Mark Reiss was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for two days already served. He can serve his term on weekends, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday nights, through Sunday evenings. He will be eligible to have his final 30 days suspended if he complies with terms of his probation. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

Reiss pleaded no contest in May. Reiss’s ex-wife, Christine, was convicted of health care fraud and sentenced to 50 days in jail in June, but with credit for 50 days served. She has paid $110,000 in restitution to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The Reiss’s had been accused of using Mark’s health insurance for Christine after they divorced in 2014. Mark Reiss resigned from the Public Safety Department in February.