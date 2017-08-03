× Four people trapped in car after colliding with vehicle, two teens transported to hospital

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple people were injured after two vehicles collided, trapping multiple occupants in one vehicle.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday on M66 near Taylor Trace in Pennfield Township.

Police arrived on scene and extricated four occupants who were trapped inside a car.

Two 13-year-old girls suffered injuries with one being transported to the hospital by ambulance and the other flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. The two other occupants of the extricated car suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the occupants in the other vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

This crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors at this time.