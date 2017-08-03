× Golf outing to promote positive relationship between law enforcement, community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some local officers are trading in their uniforms for golf attire in order to build a bond between local children in the community.

On Friday the Gracewil County Club will host Cops Fore Kids, an annual relationship-building event that involves juvenile offenders on probation and children from organizations so as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids Youth Commonweath, Steil, Seidman and Paul I Youth Centers.

The day kicks off breakfast before the teams, which consist of two kids and two officers, take to the course for a 9-hole scramble. Everyone is a winner at this event with door prizes being handed out at lunch that follows the round.

Special awards will be given to the first and second place teams.

Although the day will be fun, the overall purpose of this event is to shed a positive light on law enforcement for those that have had negative experiences with officers and for those children who have yet to form an opinion.