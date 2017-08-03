Help United Way ‘Stuff the Bus’ with these back-to-school items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 40 percent of families in Kent County struggle to meet their basic needs, and the high cost events like the start of school can be a burden on families that can't afford back-to-school supplies for the kids.

Not only is this a burden on these hard-working families, but teachers are left to fill in the gap by buying school supplies with their own hard-earned money.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way wants to ease the burden for these families and teachers, and is asking the community to help them Stuff the Bus and donate school supplies to schools in need.

All the supplies will be donated to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming and Sparta school districts.

Here's a list of supplies that can be donated to Stuff the Bus:

Backpacks

1" Three-Ring Binders

Spiral Notebooks

Pocket Folders

Loose-Leaf Lined Paper

Pencils and Erasers

Crayons

Colored Markers

Colored Pencils

Highlighters

Index Cards

Glue Sticks

Small Scissors

Small Pencil Sharpeners

Pencil Boxes/Bags

Tissues

Hand Sanitizer

Antibacterial Wipes

Paper Towel

Office Supply Containers

Page Protectors

White Printer Paper

Colored Printer Paper

Dry Erase Markers

Calculators (new or used)

Donations can be dropped off at Heart of West Michigan United Way, 118 Commerce Avenue Southeast, or any other Kent County Macatawa Brand now through August 7.

Can't find the time to drop off supplies? Text STUFF to 9199 and a donation will be given to HWMUW to buy school supplies.

For more information, go to hwmuw.org/events.