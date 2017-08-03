Help United Way ‘Stuff the Bus’ with these back-to-school items

Nearly 40 percent of families in Kent County struggle to meet their basic needs, and the high cost events like the start of school can be a burden on families that can't afford back-to-school supplies for the kids.
Not only is this a burden on these hard-working families, but teachers are left to fill in the gap by buying school supplies with their own hard-earned money.
The Heart of West Michigan United Way wants to ease the burden for these families and teachers, and is asking the community to help them Stuff the Bus and donate school supplies to schools in need.
All the supplies will be donated to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming and Sparta school districts.
Here's a list of supplies that can be donated to Stuff the Bus:
- Backpacks
- 1" Three-Ring Binders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pocket Folders
- Loose-Leaf Lined Paper
- Pencils and Erasers
- Crayons
- Colored Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Highlighters
- Index Cards
- Glue Sticks
- Small Scissors
- Small Pencil Sharpeners
- Pencil Boxes/Bags
- Tissues
- Hand Sanitizer
- Antibacterial Wipes
- Paper Towel
- Office Supply Containers
- Page Protectors
- White Printer Paper
- Colored Printer Paper
- Dry Erase Markers
- Calculators (new or used)
Donations can be dropped off at Heart of West Michigan United Way, 118 Commerce Avenue Southeast, or any other Kent County Macatawa Brand now through August 7.
Can't find the time to drop off supplies? Text STUFF to 9199 and a donation will be given to HWMUW to buy school supplies.
For more information, go to hwmuw.org/events.