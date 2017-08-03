Lake Michigan to get rough Friday; Beach Hazards Statement issued

Posted 9:21 AM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:22AM, August 3, 2017

Holland State Park

LAKE MICHIGAN – While it may be tempting to leave work early and head to Lake Michigan Friday, high waves and strong currents will make it advisable to stay  out of the water.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement to be in effect from Friday morning until Saturday morning from St. Joseph to Manistee.

Forecasters say that an unusually strong storm is tracking over the Great Lakes region Thursday night and into Friday. Winds will shift to the northwest and strengthen throughout the day.

All beaches expect to see high waves, rip currents, and  strong structural and longshore currents but beaches with particularly dangerous conditions forecasted are:

  • North Beach and South Beach in South Haven
  • Holland State Park
  • Grand Haven State Park
  • Muskegon State Park
  • Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon
  • Mears State Park in Pentwater
  • Stearns Park in Ludington

Forecasters say water will likely be washing over piers, so people should stay off them.

