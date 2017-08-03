× Lake Michigan to get rough Friday; Beach Hazards Statement issued

LAKE MICHIGAN – While it may be tempting to leave work early and head to Lake Michigan Friday, high waves and strong currents will make it advisable to stay out of the water.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement to be in effect from Friday morning until Saturday morning from St. Joseph to Manistee.

Forecasters say that an unusually strong storm is tracking over the Great Lakes region Thursday night and into Friday. Winds will shift to the northwest and strengthen throughout the day.

All beaches expect to see high waves, rip currents, and strong structural and longshore currents but beaches with particularly dangerous conditions forecasted are:

North Beach and South Beach in South Haven

Holland State Park

Grand Haven State Park

Muskegon State Park

Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon

Mears State Park in Pentwater

Stearns Park in Ludington

Forecasters say water will likely be washing over piers, so people should stay off them.