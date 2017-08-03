Local high school vandalized, police asking for help in investigation

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lakeshore High School staff have been cleaning up vandalism to the school’s football field and track this week.

The vandalism happened late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, and now, police are asking for help in the investigation.

Areas of the track and walls in the stadium were spray painted with drawings and phrases.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lincoln Township Police Department at 269-429-2444.