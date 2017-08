× Man arraigned for Kalamazoo murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A man accused of killing two people in different SW Michigan counties last month made an appearance in a Kalamazoo courtroom Thursday.

Zachary Patten, 32, is accused of killing Graciela Portillo-Esparza, 31, in Kalamazoo on July 20. A short time later, he allegedly killed Shane Richardson, 29, in Florence Township in St. Joseph County.

Patten appeared in court in Kalamazoo Thursday to be arraigned on the Kalamazoo murder charge. He had already appeared in court in St. Joseph for that murder charge.

Patten was arrested July 21 in South Bend, Indiana.