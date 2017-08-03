Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan is among the worst 10 states with student loan debt according to newly released report from WalletHub.

The financial site compared the 50 states and District of Columbia in 10 key areas, including the average amount of student debt, ratio of residents with student debt, the percentage of student debt to income, and availability of jobs.

Michigan came in at number seven, just ahead of Minnesota.

Hawaii is the best state for people with student loan debt.

Wallet Hub says student loans are the second largest household debt for Americans, after mortgages.

2. The convenience of grocery delivery is now in southwest Michigan.

Meijer’s Shipt service is now available for families in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Plainwell.

A Shipt membership costs $99 a year, and if groceries end up costing more than $35 there’s no delivery fee.

The service first launched in Detroit last year, before expanding to Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. Now almost 2.5 million homes in Michigan use the service.

3. Police officers will team up with local kids for a special golf outing Friday.

It’s the 20th year for the “Cops Fore Kids” event in Grand Rapids.

Officers will be paired with juvenile offenders, as well as kids from the Boys and Grills Club and other local organizations.

The goal is to promote positive interactions between police and kids. They’ll start the day with breakfast, then play a nine-hole scramble.

The first and second place teams will also get prizes.

4. Pizza Hut fans can finally get rewarded for their loyalty.

The chain announced that it’s launching its first every loyalty program. “Hut Rewards” will give two points for every dollar spent.

200 points will get a medium pizza, and 250 will earn a large.

From August 10 to October 1, all food purchases will earn double points.

5. World Market released its annual pre-ground pumpkin spice coffee.

The 12-ounce bags promise “the flavors of fresh baked pumpkin pie.”

World Market isn’t the only one ushering in fall way too soon, Cheerios Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cereal, Dannon’s Light and Fit Pumpkin Pie Greek yogurt, and Ghirardelli’s Pumpkin Spice Caramel-filled Chocolates were spotted in stores at the end of July.

There’s still no word from Starbucks on the release date for pumpkin spice lattes.