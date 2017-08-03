Police cruiser among vehicles hit during Grand Rapids chase; woman arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was arrested Thursday evening after a police chase where several vehicles were struck.

The chase started when Michigan State Police say they made contact with the driver outside Ralph’s Grocery Store on Leonard Street.  While police were talking with her, they say she jumped into a car and took off down several streets.

Police say she hit at least six other vehicles during the chase, including a state police cruiser.

The chase finally ended near Henry Avenue and Watkins when the woman’s vehicle crashed into a yard.  She was taken into custody.

Police say no injuries were reported.

 

