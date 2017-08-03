Muskegon veteran honored with motorcycle parade passes away

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Vietnam veteran battling cancer who recently saw a huge showing of support from hundreds of motorcyclists has passed away.

Wayne Whisler’s stepson Derek Lee tells FOX 17 that Whisler died Thursday morning.

Whisler had stage four lung cancer and was in hospice care.

When he was unable to fulfill his dying wish of going on a cross-country motorcycle trip because of his condition, one of his nurses posted on Facebook and asked bikers to bring their motorcycles by the home. Hundreds of them showed up for Whisler on July 28.

“He touched everybody’s heart,” Lee told FOX 17. “We thank everybody that was praying for him.”

Watch FOX 17’s original report on the parade:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video