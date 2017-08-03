Photos: 2017 Coast Guard Festival

Posted 4:43 PM, August 3, 2017, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Coast Guard Festival is in full swing and Steve Katerberg sent us these photos that he took this week.  If you want to add your photos, just click the Submit Photo button below.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline
Submit your photo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s