Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run the driver of a vehicle who hit another vehicle, sending it into a median barrier on I-94 near Mattawan Thursday morning.

The victim, 66, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the other vehicle struck his vehicle from behind causing his vehicle to hit the barrier into the median before the car started smoking.

Police are investigating this incident, but are asking anyone with knowledge about the possible suspect to contact the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post.