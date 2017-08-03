Sheriff: Felony charges sought for boater in Kalamazoo River incident

ALLEGAN, Mich. – A boater is facing felony charges after an incident over the weekend that left a woman injured.

The incident happened Saturday, July 29 on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan County. According to deputies, Joy Lowe was a passenger in a boat and was thrown overboard when the boat hit another boat’s wake. She was hit by the propeller of the boat she fell from and suffered cuts to her arm.

The sheriff’s office says they are pursuing charges against the boat’s driver, including Boating Under the Influence Causing Serious Injury. The charge carries a possible penalty of five years in prison.