Store-to-door Meijer delivery service starts in Kalamazoo area today

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Starting today Meijer shoppers in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Portage and Plainwell will no longer have to leave their homes to go grocery shopping.

Meijer announced that Shipt will begin store-to-door grocery deliveries and grocery pickups on Thursday.

The program began last year in the Detroit area and quickly expanded across the state.

Customers can sign up to be Shipt members for $99 a year. The delivery fee is waived for orders over $35 and new members receive $25 off their first order.

With the membership, customers have access to 55,000 grocery and everyday items.