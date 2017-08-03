Tigers place Fulmer on disabled list with elbow injury

Posted 5:29 PM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:30PM, August 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 31: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Tigers 7-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

By DAVID GINSBURG , AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.
Fulmer, the 2016 AL rookie of the year, had been dealing with elbow discomfort for years before it worsened during his last start.
An MRI revealed fluid around the elbow, but manager Brad Ausmus says there’s no ligament damage.
The Tigers are describing the injury as right elbow ulnar neuritis.
Fulmer is 10-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 21 starts. Entering play Friday, he had accounted for more than one-fifth of Detroit’s wins this year.
To fill out the roster, the Tigers selected the contract of right-hander Edward Mujica from Triple-A Toledo.
Fulmer had been scheduled to start Saturday against the Orioles.

