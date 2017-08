Seeking damage reports from SW Antrim Co. for this evening's storms from a likely tornado. Survey team to inspect damage early Fri AM. pic.twitter.com/ShK5o6EtV4 — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) August 3, 2017

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. — The National Weather Service is reporting a tornado likely touched down earlier this evening in northern lower Michigan.

The possible tornado was located near Kewadin on Elk Lake, and a tornado warning was issued at 6:15 pm.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord will investigate for damage early on Friday.