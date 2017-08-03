Township to enforce 1978 law, costing residents thousands to hook up to sewer system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Board members in Georgetown Township unanimously voted to enforce a 1978 Michigan statute that's costing residents thousands of dollars to stop using their septic tanks and switch to their sewer system.

"I'm scared, how am I going to do this?"

That's how homeowner Nancy McDuffee says she felt Wednesday when she opened a letter from Georgetown Township: she read a quote for $10,625 to connect to the township's sewer if she pays in 2017, not including the additional $8,700 a local contractor quoted her to physically connect her home.

"In their meeting all of sudden everybody has to hook up," said McDuffee.

"You have 18 months to save what turns out for me to be $19,325. I have one income. I don’t know why they don’t give more time like five years, that’s a lot of money to come up with, I don’t know if I can do it."

May 8 the Georgetown Township board members voted unanimously to enforce part of Michigan Public Health Code, Act 378 of the Public Acts of 1978. This requires home and business owners within 200 feet of a sewer system to connect within 18 months. Until now they have not been enforcing it.

McDuffee and her neighbor Carol Huyser say many can't afford this, and years ago when sewer lines were installed, township officials told them the opposite.

"When they laid the original [sewer] pipes they said you don’t have to pay for it, you won’t have to hook up until you sell your house or until your septic system goes bad," said Huyser.

"So then we all went, okay that we can do, because we just had a new septic system put in."

Township Supervisor Daniel Carlton refused to speak with FOX 17 on camera but said in person he understands the frustration but some nearby lakes including Maplewood Lake are becoming contaminated, some with E. coli. Carlton added it's hard to determine whose, if any, septic tanks are failing.

"Our systems are fine: we maintain them, we get them pumped," said McDuffee, adding they would appreciate an ordinance requiring residents to pump their septic tanks every three years, for instance, rather than having to hook up to the sewer system.

According to the township, it offers residents finance plans up to 20 years for a three percent interest rate, changed from a 10-year plan at six percent interest. Still residents like McDuffee hope at least to be given more than 18 months to hook up in order to save money.

"I hope that they would give us more time," she said.

FOX 17 reached out to board members and as of Thursday evening has not heard back.