Western Michigan opens camp with extra enthusiasm

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Western Michigan football opened fall camp this morning at Waldo Stadium with a little extra excitement coming off the best season in school history last year.

The Broncos have a new head coach as Tim Lester steps in following P.J. Fleck's departure for Minnesota in January.

"Now I'm actually getting back into the football part, which you love, and I'm in meeting rooms now with them" Lester said. "That's I think the thing that I'm most excited about."

WMU graduated quarterback Zach Terrell and wide receiver Corey Davis so this season the Broncos hope rest on a very experienced offensive line and a pair of standout running backs in Jarvion Franklin and Jamuari Bogan.

"I know we all remember last year and that's a credit to those great group of guys like Zach, Corey, Moten and a hand full of other guys" Franklin said. "This year I really feel like it's on me as well as a hand full of other seniors too."

Western will open its season on September 2nd at USC.