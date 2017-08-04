Albion officers deliver baby girl

Posted 3:19 PM, August 4, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

ALBION, Mich. – Two Albion Public Safety Officers made a special delivery Friday morning.

The department says that at about 7:00 a.m. officers Dan Riley and Kyle Wilson responded to a home in the 900 block of Boyd Drive on a medical call.  There, they found a woman, in labor, about to give birth.

A few minutes later, officers Riley and Wilson had delivered a healthy baby girl.

An ambulance arrived a few minutes later and took over care of the baby and the mom.  The department says that this was the first time since 2001 that officers delivered a baby.

The officers were able to visit the girl and mom Friday afternoon in the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s