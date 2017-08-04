Albion officers deliver baby girl

ALBION, Mich. – Two Albion Public Safety Officers made a special delivery Friday morning.

The department says that at about 7:00 a.m. officers Dan Riley and Kyle Wilson responded to a home in the 900 block of Boyd Drive on a medical call. There, they found a woman, in labor, about to give birth.

A few minutes later, officers Riley and Wilson had delivered a healthy baby girl.

An ambulance arrived a few minutes later and took over care of the baby and the mom. The department says that this was the first time since 2001 that officers delivered a baby.

The officers were able to visit the girl and mom Friday afternoon in the hospital.