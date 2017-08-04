× Coast Guard Festival attendees staking claims to parade spots

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Residents and visitors to Grand Haven and the Coast Guard Festival are staking their claims to spots for Saturday’s parade and fireworks.

The parade starts at 11:45 a.m. at Colfax and Sheldon and winds down 5th Street to Franklin, then to 3rd, then to Washington and 7th Street. The parade ends at 7th and Grant. Click here for the complete route map. (PDF)

Parade attendees were not allowed to place anything down marking their parade spots before Friday. Tents, sand bags, tarps, duct tape, rocks, stakes or spray paint are still not allowed as they can kill the grass or present a tripping hazard.

The fireworks are at dusk over the Grand Haven channel Saturday.