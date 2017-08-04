E. coli found in Belding water; advisory issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELDING, Mich. -- A boil water advisory has been issued for Belding after tests showed traces of E. coli.

The City of Belding issued the warning Friday afternoon after recent water quality tests came back positive for the bacteria. They tell FOX 17 that follow up tests are being performed to get a better handle on the actual level of E. coli in the water supply.

Residents are warned not to drink the water without boiling it first.

They say boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing clothes and food preparation until they are able to follow up on its safety.

Belding's Director of Public Works, Ernest Thomas, says the E. coli microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms. If residents are experiencing any of these symptoms they are asked to seek medical advice.

The city is still trying to establish why the E. coli is showing up in the water.