Grand Rapids’ ranks in top place to flip houses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Flip or Flop,” “Fixer Upper” and “Rehab Addict” maybe reality television shows but according to a new study by WalletHub Grand Rapids ranks in the top 10 cities to flip a house.

Ranked No. 7 in the nation, Grand Rapids ranked high in categories such as Quality of Life and Market Potential.

The number one place to get the biggest bang for your buck is El Paso, Texas followed by Sioux Falls, SD and Fort Wayne, Ind.

To determine these rankings the analysts looked the 150 largest cities and compared the following categories:

The average gross flipping profit

Market potential

Cost of total renovations

Quality of life in the area

The worst places to flip a house are Oakland, Cali., Yonkers, NY and Newark, NJ.