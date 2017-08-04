How splitting investments can help your money grow

Need some help managing money? Michael Markey Jr. from Legacy Financial Network is here to give some financial tips on how to wisely invest into your savings, 401K, and other bank accounts.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

  • August 22
    • Kent District Library,  Gaines Township
    • Kent District Library, Caledonia Branch
    • Sparta Township Library
    • Muskegon District Library
  • August 28
    • Kent District Library,  Gaines Township
    • Kent District Library, Caledonia Branch
    • Sparta Township Library

All workshops take place at 6:30 p.m.

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.

