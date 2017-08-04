ICE Arrests 33 people during operation in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 33 people were arrested in a recent four-day operation in West Michigan by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

In a press release put out early Friday, the agency says the operation was meant to target “criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and immigration violators.” They say that among the 33 taken into custody, 24 of them had prior criminal convictions.

The operation took place this week across West Michigan.

The arrests span individuals from four different countries: Mexico (22 arrested), Guatemala (7 arrested), El Salvador (3 arrested) and Liberia.

Rebecca Adduci, the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations director in Detroit, said in the release, “Operations like this one demonstrate ICE’s continued focus on the arrest of dangerous criminal aliens as well as those who enter the United States illegally.”

ICE provided brief backgrounds on three of the individuals arrested during the operation: