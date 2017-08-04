Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Lots of videos are coming down from northern Michigan showing what looks like a tornado forming.

The clip above was shared with 9 & 10 News, showing a possible twister north of Elk Rapids.

Many parts of northern Michigan saw severe weather on Thursday evening.

Officials from the National Weather Service will be out investigating any damage, to officially confirm whether a tornado touched down, and see how strong it may have been.

2. A local barn added a full-sized horse to the fold.

The horse’s name is Yogi, and he just joined the team at the Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell.

He’s the first full-sized horse to be added to the barn since the fire in April. In addition to Yogi, the barn also added six mini horses.

Officials say Yogi is doing great with his training, seeing his first kids group this week.

3. Nike is partying like it’s 1999 by re-releasing the futuristic Air Max Shoes, which debuted two decades ago in 13 new colorways.

The senior design director of Nike Footwear says the goal for the Air Max 97s was to “cross boundaries of nostalgic and new” by re-creating a shoe that identifies to this creation.

The sneakers will offer a more modernized look and a lighter, cushiony feel while paying homage to the originals

4. What if shopping for clothes was as simple as pushing a few buttons on a vending machine?

A Japanese clothing company is making it happen, and unveiled a vending machine that sells shirts and ultra-light down jackets.

They’ll be popping up at some shopping malls in New York, Huston, Oakland, and a few others.

5. It’s a celebration of stouts, IPAs, porters and every other style on Earth for International Beer Day.

With Grand Rapids known as Beer City USA, it’s hard to imagine any number of the vast amount of breweries in the area won’t be celebrating in some way, shape, or form.

There’s no need to go to a pub or a bar to celebrate, that can easily be done from home.