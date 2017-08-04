We have so much fun on the show, that we want to share all of our favorite moments on and off camera with you!
Morning Mix Moments
-
Morning Mix Moments
-
Morning Mix Moments
-
Leigh Ann, Davis, and Alyssa compete in the Morning Mix Color Run
-
Making slime with Grand Rapids YouTuber, Nichole Jacklyne
-
Watch StageGR performance, learn more about summer acting camps
-
-
Holland bride and father surprise guests with amazing father-daughter dance
-
Todd and Leigh Ann compete in speedy diaper changing competition
-
Crafting Fails: DIY Plant holder and Chevron
-
Scary video shows 3-year-old struggling to stand after tick bite
-
Look up to 13 years younger by whitening your smile with Power Swabs
-
-
Turn teeth 6 shades whiter in just one week with Power Swabs
-
Plexaderm gets rid of eye bags in minutes
-
Tech-savvy systems from West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning make it easy to live comfortably this summer