Motorcyclist runs stop sign, struck and killed by semi

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After noticing a motorcycle traveling at a high speed of rate, Three Rivers Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the motorcyclist proceeded through a stop light where he was struck and killed by a semi truck.

According to police, the motorcyclist ran a stop sign at the intersection at 8th Street and Broadway Avenue before proceeding to South Main Street where he ran a red light and was struck by the semi truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

At this time police are withholding the name of the deceased until family is notified.