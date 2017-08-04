Motorcyclist runs stop sign, struck and killed by semi

Posted 8:48 AM, August 4, 2017, by

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After noticing a motorcycle traveling at a high speed of rate, Three Rivers Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the motorcyclist proceeded through a stop light where he was struck and killed by a semi truck.

According to police, the motorcyclist ran a stop sign at the intersection at 8th Street and Broadway Avenue before proceeding to South Main Street where he ran a red light and was struck by the semi truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

At this time police are withholding the name of the deceased until family is notified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s