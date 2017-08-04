Murder trial of Jeffrey Willis delayed to October

Posted 2:07 PM, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 05:23AM, August 5, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A Muskegon County murder trial is being delayed a month at the request of the defense.

The trial of Jeffrey Willis has been moved from September to October, according to Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat. No further details were released, other than the request was made by Willis' defense.

Willis is accused of shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch in 2014.  He is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and attempting to abduct a teen girl in 2016.  Willis was arrested in the spring of 2016 after that abduction.

The trial for Willis was scheduled to begin September 12.  Last month, Brian Hosticka, the public defender who Willis' lead attorney took a new job with the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

 

 

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment