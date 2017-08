× Police and kids golf together in Cops Fore Kids event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police and some young people in our community golfed Friday at Gracewil Country Club.

The annual Cops Fore Kids event featured teams of officers with juvenile offenders on probation and kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids. Each team played a nine-hole scramble.

The goal is to promote better relations between the kids and police.