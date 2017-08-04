Police: Northwestern professor wanted in murder made donation in victim’s name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (AP/FOX 17) — Investigators believe that Northwestern University professor and the University of Oxford staffer wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man drove to Wisconsin after the slaying and made a $1,000 donation in the dead man's name to a library there.

Chicago police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says it's unclear why Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren made the donation after the slaying of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police Lt. Ed Grittzner says a person handed a library worker $1,000 in cash.

Cornell-Duranleau's body was found in Lathem's Chicago apartment on the night of July 27. Police suspect he was killed several hours earlier and that the donation was made before the body was found.

Cornell-Duranleau moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license.

WGN-TV in Chicago reports that police believe Duranleau was trying to break off a relationship with Lathem. Neighbors say they had seen Duranleau and the Lathem, walking on the sidewalk outside the victim's home several times and indicated that they had been dating for a while.

Lathem and Warren are still being sought by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.