Police offer tips for getting out of Grand Haven after fireworks show Saturday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The population of Grand Haven is about 11,000. However, about 200,000 or more come out annually to the Coast Guard Festival fireworks show Saturday night, so getting home after the show, can be a problem.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety has some tips and directions to help you get home.

To go north, use Jackson Street to get to US-31 North or M-104 to Spring Lake and then to I-96. At US-31, the left two lanes of Jackson turn north, while one lane goes straight and the right lane turns south onto US-31.

To go east, use Washington Street. The left lane of Washington continues to go east at US-31. The right lane turns south onto US-31.

To go south, use Franklin Street. Until 10:00 p.m., Franklin will be one way heading east and both lanes will turn right, or south, onto US-31.

Officials advise that several streets that normally access or cross US-31 will be closed to traffic. Those streets include Elliott, Fulton, Seventh, Pennoyer, Taylor, Waverly, Park and Robbins Road.

Officials also ask that drivers be very mindful of pedestrians. Residents are advised that 911 response may be delayed during peak hours of festival-goers leaving the city.

Leaving downtown Grand Haven may take up to two hours.