Police release new information about crash that killed local officer

Posted 8:32 AM, August 4, 2017

Officer Jonathan Ginka

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into the crash that killed Officer Jonathan Ginka on May 10, and ruled have that his death was accidental.

The investigation revealed that Ginka was traveling approximately 46 mph at the time of the crash and data recorded from the vehicle showed that his foot was off the accelerator before his vehicle struck the tree.

Police were also able to rule out the use of electronic devices as a cause.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. when Ginka was reportedly heading back to the station to commence his shift which was set to end at 3 a.m.

The Norton Shore Police Department is holding a memorial softball tournament on August 10 to honor the fallen officer.

