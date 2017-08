LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a four-month old girl from Lansing.

Amiracle Estes was last seen in the area of Malibu Street in Lansing.

Police say that Amiracle is likely with her mother and this incident is a parental kidnapping. ¬†Amiracle’s mother is Shontil Sheere Estes, 27.

Police say there is a court order for Amiracle to be placed in custody of DHS.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.